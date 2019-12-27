ENID -- Three Charles Page High School players scored as many points as U.S. Grant in the Sandites’ 87-8 rout in the first round of the Enid Holiday Classic on Thursday, Dec. 26.
With the win, Sand Springs advances to the tournament semifinals, where they’ll face the Green Country Defenders.
“Every win is a good win and coming off the break you never know how your team will respond,” Sand Springs coach Josh Berry said. “It was good that everyone was able to get some live reps in a nice arena like Enid has.”
Journey Armstead led Sand Springs (6-1) with 17 points, and Hailey Jackson had nine points of her own.
Sand Springs put the game away from the beginning by outscoring U.S. Grant in the first quarter, 27-1. They followed that up with a 30-2 second period.
Sand Springs 87, U.S. Grant 8
USG 1 2 3 2 -- 8
SS 27 30 22 8 -- 87
USG: Hall 3, Zuniga 2, Smith 2, Ahboah 1.
Sand Springs: Journey Armstead 17, Jackson 9, Harris 8, Walker 6, Tanner 6, Regalado 6, Shrum 5, Burris 5, J. Hughes 5, A. Hughes 5, Jordan 4, Brown 4, Hampton 3.