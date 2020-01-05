PONCA CITY -- The Ponca City girls had been on a roll lately, but Charles Page High School was having none of it Saturday, Jan. 4.
After eliminating a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter, Sand Springs came all the way back and won in the final seconds for a 52-51 victory at Robson Field House to complete a season sweep of Ponca City.
“Had some girls step up big off the bench,” Sand Springs coach Josh Berry said. “(Raegan) Padilla, in her first game back, made some big plays, and Bayleigh Cheney made two big 3s in the fourth.”
In the end, it was Journey Armstead giving the Sandites (8-2) the lead for good with a tip in with three seconds left. That came after both Armstead and Madison Burris spent a lot of time in the first half in foul trouble.
Despite that, both Burris and Armstead led Sand Springs with 14 points apiece.
Baylee Fincher paced Ponca City with 16 points, and Karis Branstetter (13) and Carlie Badley (12) both had double-digit scoring efforts for the Wildcats who led 41-26 early in the fourth quarter.
But the Sandites were able to double up their scoring efforts in the final eight minutes, culminating in Armstead’s game-winner.
“The girls were able to keep it steady until Armstead and Burris got going,” Berry said. “It was a great team win, and the girls showed a resilient effort.”
Up next for Sand Springs is a clash with No. 16 Jenks at Ed Dubie Field House on Tuesday.
Sand Springs 52, Ponca City 51
SS 7 12 7 26 -- 52
PC 10 5 7 13 -- 51
Sand Springs: Madison Burris 14, Journey Armstead 14, Padilla 8, Jackson 6, Cheney 6, Regalado 2, Jordan 2.
Ponca City: B. Fincher 16, Branstetter 13, Badley 12, A. Fincher 7, Bear 3.