Wyvette Mayberry and the Class 6A No. 1 Booker T. Washington Hornets were too much for the Charles Page High School girls to overcome on Tuesday night, with the Sandites dropping a 65-39 contest at Ed Dubie Fieldhouse.
Mayberry led the Hornets with 18 points, and Aunisty Smith added 14 with Booker T. Washington taking full control in the first quarter and never relinquishing throughout.
Sand Springs (9-3), led by Journey Armstead’s 19 points, had its two-game winning streak snapped.
Up next for the Sandites is a clash with Broken Arrow on the road Friday night.
Booker T. Washington 65, Sand Springs 39
BTW 12 22 17 14 -- 65
SS 6 12 11 10 -- 39
Booker T. Washington: Wyvette Mayberry 18, Aunisty Smith 14, Armani Reed 8, Natalya Jones 6, Hill 5, Johnson 5, Nunez 5, Williams 4.
Sand Springs: Journey Armstead 19, Bayleigh Cheney 6, Madison Burris 5, Hailey Jackson 3, Raegan Padilla 2, Sophia Regalado 2, Darrian Jordan 1, Jade Shrum 1.