BIXBY -- After three straight games of consistent offensively play, the Charles Page High School girls couldn’t get anything to fall in a 64-43 loss at Bixby on Friday night.
Sand Springs was within two (16-14) at the end of the first quarter, but the Sandites’ offense dwindled from there as their three-game winning streak ended.
Journey Armstead led Sand Springs with 16 points and Hailey Jackson had 10.
But the offensive combination of Gracy Wernll (15), Deonna Owens (11) and Alyssa Nielson (10) was too much for Sand Springs (12-4) to overcome.
Now Sand Springs will turn its attention to No. 6 Sapulpa on Tuesday night at the Chieftain Center.
Bixby 64, Sand Springs 43
SS 14 12 8 9 -- 43
Bixby 16 19 19 10 -- 64
Sand Springs: Journey Armstead 16, Hailey Jackson 10, Morris 5, Padilla 4, Burris 3, Jordan 3, Regalado 2.
Bixby: Gracy Wernll 15, Deonna Owens 11, Alyssa Nielson 10, Baldwin 8, Mayes 8, Bradley 6, King 4, Hendricks 2.