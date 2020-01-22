After a close win over Broken Arrow on Friday, the Charles Page High School girls dispatched of Bartlesville early on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Journey Armstead led the Sandites with 20 points as Class 6A No. 10 coasted to a 63-31 win over the Bruins at Ed Dubie Fieldhouse.
“Great team win,” Sand Springs coach Josh Berry said. “We had some players play really well off the bench while we had foul trouble in the first half.”
Despite finishing with four fouls, Sand Springs’ Hailey Jackson still managed to finish in double figures with 11 points. Darrian Jordan also added 10 points for the Sandites, who kept the Bruins to single digits in scoring in the second, third and fourth quarters.
And aiding Sand Springs’ continuous surge was the Sandites’ rebounding effort. Sand Springs hauled in 39 rebounds while giving up only 20 to Bartlesville.
“I thought the team did a great job, especially with Hailey being in foul trouble of gang rebounding,” Berry said.
The Sandites forced Bartlesville into a 9 of 43 shooting effort, while Sand Springs finished 21 of 52 from the field.
Now the Sandites will be off until next week’s clash against Muskogee on Tuesday.
Sand Springs 63, Bartlesville 31
Bville 11 8 4 8 -- 31
SS 19 15 12 17 -- 63
Bartlesville: Martin 11, E. Cone 6, M. Cone 3, Bilger 3, Valentine 3, Hodge 2, Wood 1.
Sand Springs: Journey Armstead 20, Hailey Jackson 11, Darrian Jordan 10, Bayleigh Cheney 7, Fayth Walker 7, Madison Burris 5, Padilla 3.