Journey Armstead scored 20 points as the Charles Page High School girls narrowly missed setting their season-high point total in an 86-64 victory over Muskogee on Tuesday night at Ed Dubie Fieldhouse. Sand Springs set its scoring high with 87 against U.S. Grant at the Enid tournament back in December.
Muskogee put up more of a fight than U.S. Grant, but the Sandites still coasted past the Roughers, thanks to four players scoring in double figures.
“It was a good team win,” Sand Springs coach Josh Berry said. “We had a few players play well that had been struggling offensively.”
The Sandites (11-3) raced out to a 17-5 lead after the first eight minutes and held a 33-28 edge at halftime. Then Sand Springs buried Muskogee in the second half, courtesy of a 25-18 third quarter.
Madison Burris added 17 points for the Sandites, and Raegen Padilla chipped in with 16 points.
“If Padilla and Burris can continue to play offensively along with Armstead, (Hailey) Jackson, (Darrian) Joran and others that have played a key role, the sky is the limit to what we could accomplish,” Berry said.
Jackson was Sand Springs’ fourth double-digit scorer with 15 points.
“Muskogee is a much improved team and well coached,” Berry said. “And they’ll give teams a possible upset in the near future.”
Sand Springs 86, Muskogee 64
Musk 5 23 18 18 -- 64
SS 17 16 25 28 -- 86
Muskogee: Shamaira Virgil 22, Akira Eubanks 19, Dezeray Burton 12, Brown 6, Swanson 3, Naley 2.
Sand Springs: Journey Armstead 20, Madison Burris 17, Raegan Padilla 16, Hailey Jackson 15, Chaney 6, Regalado 6, Jordan 4, Morris 2.