ENID -- It was coming down to the wire, but shots weren’t falling and Edmond Memorial was hauling in more rebounds. It all culminated in a 49-45 loss for Charles Page High School against Class 6A No. 12 Edmond Memorial in the championship game of the Enid Holiday Classic.
“I felt like we could never really get anything,” Sand Springs coach Josh Berry said. “We were a step behind and just weren’t able to make enough plays, and Edmond Memorial made more plays to get the win.”
The Sandites (7-2) shot just 25.8 percent (16 of 62) from the field, and they were out-rebounded 46-30 by the Bulldogs (7-3).
Isabel Langenburg led the Bulldogs with 11 points, and Baylor Franze added 10 of her own as Edmond Memorial outscored Sand Springs 15-11 in the final quarter to snare the victory.
Journey Armstead led Sand Springs with 15 points, and Hailey Jackson chipped in with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
For Sand Springs, the Sandites have now wrapped up two tournaments with a championship and a runner-up showing.
“I’m still proud of my girls for competing on an off night and still giving us a chance to win,” Berry said. “We will rest a few days, hopefully get healthy and prepare for a tough Ponca team.”
Up next for the Sandites will be a clash with Ponca City on Saturday.
FRIDAY, DEC. 27, 2019
ENID -- Shots had a hard time falling for the Charles Page High School girls in the semifinals of the Enid Holiday Classic. Luckily, the Sandites had no problem snagging a lot of misses.
Sand Springs hauled in 33 offensive rebounds and grabbed 30 more rebounds than the Green Country Defenders in a 70-51 victory on Friday.
“It was a good team win with balanced scoring,” Sand Springs coach Josh Berry said. “We had some players step in and make some plays with a couple of key players out or coming back from some injuries.”
Berry had four players score in double figures, led by Journey Armstead’s 16 points. Hailey Jackson added 14 points, and Jade Shrum (11) and Madison Burris (10) also enjoyed double-digit scoring outputs.
The Sandites led 20-15 after the first quarter and quickly took control in the second quarter and led 36-22 at halftime.
Sand Springs finished the game 27 of 81 from the field and 13 of 23 at the free throw line. And it was Jackson who helped in the rebounding department by notching a double-double with 12 rebounds.
Awaiting the Sandites in the finals will be Class 6A No. 13 Edmond Memorial. For Sand Springs, it’ll be the Sandites’ second tournament championship game this month after winning the Bishop Kelley Invitational earlier in December.
“We have a tough game against Edmond Memorial in the finals,” Berry said. “We will need every player to contribute.”
THURSDAY, DEC. 26. 2019
ENID -- Three Charles Page High School players scored as many points as U.S. Grant in the Sandites’ 87-8 rout in the first round of the Enid Holiday Classic on Thursday, Dec. 26.
With the win, Sand Springs advances to the tournament semifinals, where they’ll face the Green Country Defenders.
“Every win is a good win and coming off the break you never know how your team will respond,” Sand Springs coach Josh Berry said. “It was good that everyone was able to get some live reps in a nice arena like Enid has.”
Journey Armstead led Sand Springs (6-1) with 17 points, and Hailey Jackson had nine points of her own.
Sand Springs put the game away from the beginning by outscoring U.S. Grant in the first quarter, 27-1. They followed that up with a 30-2 second period.