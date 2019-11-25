On tap for 2019-2020
It’ll be new faces galore for the Charles Page High School girls during the 2019-2010 basketball season. That includes first-year coach Josh Berry, who recently coached boys basketball at Muskogee. As for the players, it’ll be a passing of the torch after a historic run by a memorable senior class for the Sandites last season. Both Holly Kersgieter and Destiny Johnson joined the 1,000-point clubs, and Jacie Taber, Ashlee Bunch, Deniela Solis and Isabella Regalado were also instrumental along the way.
Quick look back
The Sandites dropped a season-opening game to Ponca City, but they went on to post a 21-5 record while making a run to the state tournament.
Along the way, Sand Springs finished third at the Bishop Kelley tournament and fourth at the Moore tournament.
Then in postseason play, the Sandites kicked it into overdrive, winning a regional title and an area championship without dropping a game.
Unfortunately for the Sandites, they were matched up against a Norman team that caught fire in the state tournament and cruised to the 6A title. Sand Springs’ run came to an end against Norman in the quarterfinals in a 59-52 loss.
Who’s back for more
Madison Burris will take the lead for the Sandites this season. Berry will also look to Raegan Padilla and Darrian Jordan as key contributors and leaders.
“Madison Burris will be leaned upon heavily with her being a returning starter from last year to score the ball and rebounding,” Berry said. “Raegan Padilla is another returner that will have to be leaned upon for her scoring and play-making ability. Darrian Jordan should be a solid threat inside and out with her toughness.”
Others playing key roles this season will be Jade Shrum, Bayleigh Cheney and Mikah Hampton.
“Jade, Bayleigh, Mikah should provide some outside shooting,” Berry said. “Move-in Journey Armstead should provide some leadership, defensive intensity and play-making ability on offense. Freshmen Hailey Jackson and Sophia Regaldo will be thrown into the fire early, too.”