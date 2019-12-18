OWASSO -- After motoring to three wins at the Bishop Kelley tournament over the weekend, the Charles Page girls picked up where they left off with a 62-45 win at Owasso on Tuesday night.
“I thought it was a good road win after a hard-fought tournament,” Sand Springs coach Josh Berry said. “I thought our defense picked up when we needed to. We weren’t the sharpest but our bench came in with some great energy and was able to force enough turnovers.”
The Sandites (5-1) never allowed Owasso to score more than 12 points in a quarter throughout the game. Sand Springs owned a slim 12-11 lead after the first quarter, but the Sandites used a 21-11 second quarter to lead 33-22 at halftime.
Journey Armstead led Sand Springs with 14 points, and Madison Burris chipped in with 13 points. Eight other Sand Springs players scored with Darrian Jordan adding seven points of her own.
For Owasso, Karson Zumwalt was the Rams’ only double-digit scorer with 10 points.
Outside of an overtime win over Ada in the semifinals of the Bishop Kelley tournament, the Sandites have now enjoyed double-digit victories in three of their last four games.
“I believe this team can be as good as it wants to be,” Berry said. “When we play with the mindset of not caring how it gets done, as long as we get it done and not worry about anything else but playing hard,” Berry said, ‘”then this team will be successful.”
Sand Springs’ next time out will be at the Enid tournament from Dec. 26-28, and the Sandites will carry a four-game winning streak into the event.
“It’s been a good year so far,” Berry said. “But (the Frontier Valley Conference) leaves you no room to pat yourself on the back. Because of the competition, we have to get better and stay focused on the next play.”
Sand Springs 62, Owasso 45
SS 12 21 15 14 -- 62
OW 11 11 11 12 -- 45
Sand Springs (5-1): Journey Armstead 14, Madison Burris 13, Darrian Jordan 7, Hailey Jackson 6, Raegan Padilla 6, Sophia Regalado 5, Jade Shrum 5, Alison Day 2, Abby Hughes 2, Fayth Walker 2.
Owasso (2-3): Karson Zumwalt 10, Korb 9, Morrill 9, Hendrix 6, VanCuren 4, Rose 2, LeBeau 2, Cornejo 2, Deberry 1.