TULSA -- Neither team could get a shot to drop on Friday night, and that was before one team gave up trying to score in the fourth quarter.
Clinging to a slim lead in the final period, Class 6A No. 6 Union efforted to keep the ball away from Charles Page High School to secure another Frontier Valley Conference win in the game’s final few minutes.
Sand Springs nearly pulled off the comeback, but the Sandites turned the ball over on their final possession in a 32-30 loss at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center.
“It was a back yard kind of game with not a lot of fouls called and pretty physical,” Sand Springs coach Josh Berry sad. “Neither team shot it well, but I’m proud of my girls for fighting back. And as a coach, you just want a chance in the end of a game like that, and it just didn’t go our way in the end.”
Journey Armstead led Sand Springs with 11 points, but no other Sandites had more than six points.
Kaylen Nelson finished with 18 points for Union -- a team that made only 13 of 50 field goals.
Sand Springs (12-6) made only 11 of 46 field goals and was out-rebounded 29-27.
Sand Springs’ next game will be a home clash against Owasso on Tuesday.
Union 32, Sand Springs 30
SS 8 7 10 5 -- 30
Union 15 9 4 4 -- 32
Sand Springs: Journey Armstead 11, Hailey Jackson 6, Leyshia Morris 5, Burris 3, Jordan 2, Padilla 2, Shrum 1.
Union: Kaylen Nelson 18, Malham 4, Harris 4, Burgess 2, Pitts 2, Smith 2.