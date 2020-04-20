Alison Day was positive this year was the year. It was going to be the season that Charles Page High School’s girls soccer team cracked the upper echelon of Class 6A teams, she said.
But soccer, along with every other spring sport, was halted in its tracks, when the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association was forced to cancel the remaining athletic seasons, due to the going COVID-19 pandemic.
“It sucks a lot not being in high school soccer right now,” Day said. “I really thought this team would have a really good chance at the playoffs this year. This was definitely the year we would’ve put girls soccer on the map.”
Instead, Day is left with a feeling of emptiness that stems from not being able to play alongside her friends this season.
“Knowing that school is out for the rest of the year and that I won’t get to be able to play soccer with the seniors that I knew as some of my best friends is really upsetting,” Day said. “What sucks the most is just the fact that we didn’t see any of this coming so we didn’t get to have a proper goodbye and make the last memories we would’ve with each other. “
That same feeling also applies to Day and her classmates at school.
“I miss interacting with my friends a lot,” Day said. “You don’t realize how much socializing with people just puts you in a better mood until it is taken away from you. Especially all my senior friends who I will never get to properly say bye to.”
In the meantime, Day’s just trying to stay occupied at home.
“To pass the time, I’ve been doing at home workouts,” Day said. “I’ve also been running outside a lot and doing ladders working on my feet work.”