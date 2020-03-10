SAPULPA – Ali Day came through for Sand Springs, again.
The Sand Springs girls soccer team beat rival Sapulpa, 2-1, in a non-district shootout (4-3) Tuesday, March 10 at the Westside Soccer Complex in Sapulpa, and Sand Springs goalkeeper Ali Day had some big saves in regulation and an even bigger save in the shootout.
After eight shooters, Day blocked the shot of Paola Chavez, putting the Sandite girls in a position to win.
The Sandites scored the first goal of the game in regulation off of a header on a corner kick. Karsen Lynch found the back of the net off of a corner kick from Jade Patton at the 29-minute mark of the first half.
Sapulpa senior Sara Arundell then tied the game just before halftime with around two minutes left in the first. Before the game, Arundell was three goals away from tying her school’s all-time career scoring record of 44 goals, which is held by her mother and head coach Lori Arundell (Morrow). She ended her career at Sapulpa with 44 goals in 1992.
At the end of regulation, the game was tied, 1-1, forcing a shootout. Sapulpa’s Lindsey Gordon started the shootout with a miss, but Ari Esparza scored for Sand Springs, and Sara Arundell tied the game with a goal of her own, her second of the game.
Sand Springs’ Carson Sargent scored, and Stormie Ramsey evened it up for the Lady Chieftains, 2-2. Sand Springs missed, but Alyssa Cunningham gave Sapulpa the 3-2 lead in the shootout. Sand Springs Morgan Poletek missed, and Day came up huge stopping Chavez’s attempt. Lynch scored easily, but Sapulpa missed their next two attempts and Julie Wolf ended the game with the final goal.
Sand Springs is now 1-1 on the season, and Sapulpa drops to 2-1.