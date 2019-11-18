The Charles Page High School Band has been busy, and it resulted in an excellent rating at a band competition.
The Gold Pride Band participated in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Athletic Association Marching Competition held at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah last week, and they walked away with a rating of “excellent.”
The competition was originally scheduled for Oct. 30 but was rescheduled to Nov. 6 due to heavy rain.
On Friday, Nov. 8, twenty-four senior band members where recognized during halftime of the Booker T. Washington game, playing in their final game as Sandites.
Three days later, the Gold Pride Band participated in the 101st Veterans’ Day Parade held in downtown Tulsa on Monday, Nov. 11. Even thought the weather was cold, windy and wet, the band played on.
Legally Blond: Several members of the Gold Pride Band recently performed in the musical “Legally Blonde” at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.
They are performing a role that they are very familiar with — members of a marching band. Sandite Brianna Lincoln is the stage manager of this production, and she called on her brother Garrett Lincoln, a CPHS senior, and his friends to fill the spots with real marching band members.
They don’t have speaking roles but they do perform with the cast in several musical numbers.