Each year, the Charles Page High School Student Council hosts GOLD Week where they raise money for a specific organization that benefits Sand Springs residents.
Last year, Make Promises Happen benefitted from GOLD Week, and, this year, CPHS chose Day Spring Villa, a women’s shelter. Unfortunately, the school year was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and now the students will need to find another way to raise money for the organization.
“Well, considering the circumstances, we have had to basically cancel the entire week, but we have raised a substantial amount of money, thus far,” said senior Emily Schlehuber. “We are practically going to donation-based fundraising.”
However, the group was able to raise money before the pandemic shut down their plans for the week.
So far, the student council has raised money from t-shirt sales, snow cones, an elementary school coin drive, percentage nights at Rib Crib, Charlie’s Chicken, and El Maguey, bake sales, and GOLD Week stickers.
“The teachers were in the middle of a competition between the departments to see who could donate the most money,” Schlehuber said.
GOLD week (Give Often. Love Deeply) is only in its second year but has become a big deal at CPHS, and the students do whatever they can to raise money. Junior student Jack Bratcher, and several friends, waited tables at Crescent Cafe one afternoon and asked owner Kassy Goodman to donate their money to GOLD Week.
But there were a lot of events that had to be canceled. They had to cancel “movie night” on the football field at Memorial Stadium, a dog show, and the “mangeant” a beauty pageant for high school male students. They also had to cancel a raffle and silent auction.
“We are still trying to figure out a way that people can still donate, but we have no access to the school so we are at somewhat of standstill,” Schlehuber said.
The group didn’t have a goal this year, and they haven’t counted the money yet since they are still trying to raise more.
Last year, Make Promises Happen received around $15,000 from GOLD Week. Make Promises Happen is a program of Central Christian Camp and Conference Center, which provides outdoor recreational opportunities to individuals with special needs. The program serves youth and adults ages six and older with any disability. Each Make Promises Happen camper is paired with a volunteer counselor, and some of the students at CPHS are counselors at the camp.
This year’s recipient, DaySpring Villa, is Oklahoma’s first faith-based certified shelter for domestic violence victims and the first shelter of its kind in the state for adult survivors of human sexual trafficking.