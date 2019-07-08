OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt and three mayors joined members of the congressional delegation asking the federal government to fast track a study of the Arkansas River levee system.
Stitt was joined by Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, Bixby Mayor Brian Guthrie and Jenks Mayor Robert Lee.
The July 5 letter asks the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to complete the study by December 2019 rather than September 2020.
“This will allow for much needed upgrades to be addressed before the close of the 116th Congress,” the July 5 letter said. “Any deadline past December runs the risk of delaying the rebuilding and recovery process several years for this vital infrastructure.”
The letter noted the recent historic flooding in eastern Oklahoma.
“This area was fortunate that the Tulsa-West Tulsa Levee System held back water for weeks, compared to the last major flooding event in 1986 that lasted less than a day,” the July 5 letter said. “If these 75-year-old levees had been breached, the damage would have been catastrophic to the communities of hard-working Oklahomans protected by the levee system.”
The letter noted that in 2008, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rated the Tulsa-West Tulsa Levees as unacceptable.
“Based on your own assessment, it is clear you, too, recognize the urgency for modernization and upgrades,” the letter said.
In June, U.S. Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe and U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern sent a letter also requesting the study be put on the fast track.
