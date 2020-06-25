Governor Kevin Stitt recently announced two new grant programs to support Oklahomans impacted by the presence of COVID-19.
Leveraging CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF), the State is dedicating $10 million towards an Eviction Mitigation grant program in partnership with local non-profits and is dedicating $100 million to the Oklahoma Business Relief Program in partnership with local financial institutions.
“As Oklahoma begins to re-open businesses, it is critical we help our neighbors who are at risk of losing their homes due to the sudden disruption in our economy,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. “In a recent review of the pending eviction cases in Tulsa County that are not covered by the CARES Act, 75% of these cases did not have a previous eviction filed. The pandemic has resulted in a number of Oklahomans facing housing instability and food insecurity, and thanks to collaborative ideas from the State Legislature and funding support from our Congressional delegation, we can be confident that Oklahoma will rise stronger as we begin our recovery process.”