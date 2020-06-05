Megan Gunn is giving back.
Gunn, who recently took over the Shelter Insurance Agency in Prattville, gave her first charitable contribution to the community through Vets That Matter. She handed a check for $1,000 to Wayne Pait, president of the organization. Vets That Matter is dedicated to serving and fellowshipping with military veterans, active duty, first responders, and their families.
"Shelter gave each of their agent $1,000 to go toward any non-profit of their choice," Gunn said. "I chose Vets That Matter because I have first-hand seen them help vets through difficult times and show them that they are not forgotten, so I wanted to be able to bless them. Hopefully this small amount will help them reach and help more vets."
Gunn chose Vets That Matter because of her appreciation for these heroes and their service to our community and our country. Vets That Matter is located at 1 W 41st ST. Megan Gunn Shelter Insurance is located in the Springs Village Shopping Center next to Leslie’s Pool Supply.
Gunn took over the agency on Monday, May 4.