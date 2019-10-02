The Sand Springs Church Network is bringing the Halloween fun to Case Community Park for 2019.
Boo at Case Park will be from 3-5 p.m. October 27 at Case Community Park at 2500 S. River City Park Road. The event will feature a costume contest for attendees and their pets, inflatables, plenty of candy, photo areas and a showing of “Hocus Pocus” on the lawn.
“We want to show (the park) off and what better time to do it,” HillSpring Church Associate Pastor Matt Barnett, whose church is helping to organize the event, said.
Barnett said he expects between 25 and 30 businesses or groups to participate and they’re taking donations. The donations will go toward Christmas donations to the Sand Springs Police and Fire Departments.
He said the city will also participate in the event this year by offering shuttle service to the park.
Barnett said the event started in the park years ago before the chamber took it over. The local church network took it over from the Chamber about three years ago.
For more information about the event or how to participate, visit the Facebook page for the event or email Barnett at matt.barnett@hillspring.tv.