OkieSpice has been one of Sand Springs’ hidden gems, but, after relocating, the owners found a hidden gem of their own.
Steve and Kim Zeig opened OkieSpice and Trade Co. two years ago, but it was just outside of the downtown area. On Tuesday, Nov. 6, the Zeigs relocated to 107 N. Main and they uncovered a few hidden gems while they were renovating.
As the Zeigs started pulling down the sheet rock, Kim noticed a painting on the brick behind the sheet rock. Pretty quickly, they realized the painting was on old Coca-Cola advertisement.
“In the 1890s, Coca-Cola spent 25 percent of their budget on murals across the country,” Kim said. “Years ago, they spent some money restoring the murals, but they don’t do that anymore.”
That didn’t stop the Zeigs from restoring the “ghost sign,” and they called local artist Jonny Rice for the restoration. However, a large section of the wall had been removed at one point. The wall was actually on the outside of the building before another store front was added so the advertisement was once on the outer wall of the store.
The hole in the wall was eventually replaced with cinder blocks, but the Zeigs removed the cinder blocks and replaced them with bricks from the old Spaghetti Warehouse that was recently torn down in Tulsa.
Another hidden gem was the old empty machine shop in the back of the building. The former Shakey’s Auto Parts and Machine Shop is now the event center for OkieSpice.
“The building (Shakey’s) was in bad shape,” Steve said. “We reinforced everything in the ceiling and reinforced the walls from the floor.”
OkieSpice is more of a destination location where customers from all over the region make the trip to Sand Springs to buy spices, salsas, and now cheese.
The Zeigs recently bought The Cheese Factory, a cheese-making company that was located in Kingfisher, Okla. Now, The Cheese Factory’s cheese lab is located in the basement of Okie Spice.
OkieSpice and Trade Co. has a mix of everything and offers spicy, savory, and sweet goods, fun gifts, and many Oklahoma made products.