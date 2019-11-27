For the first time since 2007, Sand Springs is looking for a head football coach.
Dustin Kinard, who has filled the role since 2007, was relieved of his duties Tuesday, the school district confirmed.
"I was fired," Kinard said. "I would never quit on anything."
The Sandites went 64-76 in his 13 seasons, reaching the playoffs seven times and finishing runner-up to Bixby for the 6A Division II title in 2015.
Last August, Kinard told the Tulsa World he was "cancer free," 11 months after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
The Sandites went 2-8 in his final season.
In a statement to the Tulsa World, Sandites athletic director Rod Sitton said:
"We are extremely proud of our Sandite football program. Our goal is to continue to cultivate young players while teaching students the values of teamwork, sportsmanship, and hard work. After much reflection and thoughtful consideration, we decided to make a coaching change in preparation for the 2020-21 football season. We wish to thank coach Dustin Kinard for his tenure as head coach."