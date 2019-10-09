SAND SPRINGS -- Not even intermittent rain showers, a nearly two-hour weather delay or a quality championship game opponent could stop Sand Springs on Wednesday.
Knowing that one loss would end their season, the Sandites softball team relied on the pitching of Aliyah Taff and clutch hitting when they needed it to claim three victories -- including back-to-back wins against Choctaw -- to win a Class 6A regional title at the Sand Springs Sports Complex.
After blanking the Yellowjackets 10-0 on Taff’s two-hitter to force a second championship game between the two in the double-elimination tournament, Taff tossed her second complete game of the day and Rachael Jones drove in the game-winning run with a two-out double in the sixth inning as Sand Springs edged Choctaw 2-1 for the title.
“It’s been a challenge, particularly after having lost to them last night,” Sandites coach Shelli Brown said, referring to her team’s 4-2 winners bracket loss to the Yellowjackets (17-14) on Tuesday night.
That loss left Sand Springs (23-12) with no margin of error on Wednesday.
But the program, which will be making its fifth consecutive trip to state and seventh in the past eight years, has been in the same situation in regionals before.
“I told our team last night that we had been here before and that it can be done,” Brown said. “But I said that they needed to come prepared to play today, and they did. They stepped up.”
No one more so than Taff (12-7), a junior right-hander who allowed just one run in 13 innings. Her back-to-back outings Wednesday against Choctaw marked the first time she had accomplished the feat this season.
“She was in territory she had never been in before,” Brown said. “But I thought she was capable of going back-to-back. It’s such a big accomplishment.”
After surrendering just two singles in the shutout win against Choctaw, Taff responded by scattering eight hits in the second championship game, which was delayed 1 hour, 45 minutes -- first by rain, then by lightning -- after one inning.
In the finale, Choctaw went ahead 1-0 on back-to-back doubles in the fourth inning against Taff, who issued just one walk in her two starts Wednesday.
But the Sandites knotted the score in their next at-bat. Singles by Madison Lee and Jones off Choctaw starter Molly Emerson ended her day and brought on Emma Jackson (13-12) in relief. Jackson issued an intentional walk to Sabrina Usher to load the bases with one out. Taff helped her own cause by lifting a sacrifice fly to score Lee.
Taff escaped her biggest jam in the fifth when Choctaw had runners on second and third and no one out. She responded with successive strikeouts and then another strikeout with the bases loaded as the game remained tied.
“I just knew I had to persevere and pitch to the best of my ability in that situation,” Taff said. “Everybody was depending on me. I knew I had to do it for my team.”
Sand Springs went ahead for good in the sixth. With one out, Mackenna Skaggs reached on a fielding error, moved to second on a walk to Reagan Rector and scored on Jones' double to left-center field.
From there, Taff retired the final six Yellowjackets hitters to seal the victory.
Sand Springs 10, Choctaw 0 (6 innings)
Skaggs and Rector each had two-run doubles in a four-run third inning to help the Sandites take a 7-0 lead. Taff, Usher and Felicity Horn had two hits apiece.
Sand Springs 11, Sapulpa 1 (5 innings)
Jones clubbed a three-run home run, her first of the season, to end the game as part of a five-run fifth inning. Rector and Lee each drove in two runs to give Sand Springs pitcher Mackenzie Bechtold (8-3) plenty of support.
Sand Springs 2, Choctaw 1
Sand Springs;000;011;0;—;2;5;2
Choctaw;000;100;0;—;1;8;2
Taff and Usher; Emerson, Jackson (5) and Boren. W: Taff (12-7). L: Jackson (13-12).
Sand Springs 10, Choctaw 0 (6 innings)
Choctaw;000;000;—;0;2;2
Sand Springs;124;102;—;10;10;1
Taff and Usher; Jackson, Emerson (3) and Boren. W: Taff (11-7). L: Jackson (13-11). HR: Usher (13).
Sand Springs 11, Sapulpa 1 (5 innings)
Sapulpa;000;10;—;1;6;2
Sand Springs;213;05;—;11;10;1
Zanca and Raines; Bechtold and Usher. W: Bechtold (8-3). L: Zanca (4-7). HR: Jones (1).