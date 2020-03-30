This is unchartered territory for Eric Savage. All the Charles Page High School boys basketball coach knows in March is basketball, followed quickly by a transition to watching his Cason Savage play baseball.
But after last week’s ruling by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association that all high school sports for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season are to be halted, Savage now has ample time on his hands.
“I think ever since the boys were four -- or for the last 16 years -- we’ve had baseball in the spring,” Savage said. “Then there was summer basketball and stuff like that. It’s definitely a change, for sure.”
On March 12, Savage and the Sandites were slated to play at 8:30 Midwest City in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state tournament. But a decision by OSSAA earlier in the day halted all high school sports activities, with the hope that the tournaments could be made up at a different time.
That notion was put to rest last week when the OSSAA’s board of directors voted unanimously to cancel any remaining high school sports for the rest of the academic year, due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. So in an instant, the Sandites were stripped of a chance of playing for a state championship.
“You really can’t put it into words,” Savage said of the sudden stoppage to all activities. “The bad thing is you can’t get together with your team to celebrate their season. Stuff like the banquet is postponed indefinitely.”
The only thing Savage can do right now is communicate with his players via phone calls or text messages.
“I texted the guys the other day, and I just told them how proud I was of them,” he said. “I thought this team really captured the hearts of a lot of people.”
That was through resiliency. Both Jaeden Hurd and Daren Hawkins were lost to season-ending injures, but the Sandites navigated choppy waters to post a 19-7 record. Their last game was a 64-50 victory over Owasso in an area consolation championship game, where the Sandites punched their second ticket to the state tournament in three seasons.
But for now, that’ll have to be the season’s ultimate prize -- as unsettling as it may be.
“You really don’t know what to think,” Savage said. “You’re just left sitting around and feeling helpless. You want to do something -- and it feels like you should be doing something -- but then again you can’t.”
The end of Sand Springs’ season also brings the high school careers of both Davon Richardson and Josh Minney to a close. Both were instrumental in steering the Sandites toward success this season.
“They did a tremendous job,” Savage said. “Before the season started, I told them we were going to go as far as they could take us. We needed their leadership on and off the court, and they provided that with a working attitude every single day.”
As for Savage and his down time, he’s keeping it pretty low key for the time being.
“Just working on my cooking skills a little bit,” he said. “The boys got a small fishing boat, so we’re doing some work on it. Kind of nice to spend some time with them, so we normally wouldn’t get that.”