Before the clinic opened its doors, there was line of patients forming during the ribbon cutting.
Good Samaritan Health Services and Church That Matters have teamed up to help those in need of medical care, and they are using an 18-wheel semi-truck to do it.
CTM and Good Samaritan held a ribbon cutting for their free mobile medical clinic Tuesday, Oct. 22 in the parking lot of Church That Matters. The mobile medical clinic is a semi-truck that looks exactly like a doctor’s office on the inside. With several triage rooms, doctors and nurses can treat several patients at a time.
Good Samaritan’s mobile clinic President and founder Dr. John R. Crouch Jr. talked with CTM Pastor Rusty Gunn and it was evident there was a need for a free clinic in the Sand Springs area, and the partnership with the two organizations was obvious and immediate.
“What we feel our niche is that we can, because of our mobility, take the health care right into the community of need,” Dr. Crouch said.
Wearing bright blue shirts, several CTM members will volunteer at the clinic, including site coordinator and team leader Susan Hood.
“My number one ‘thank you’ is to the volunteers. I know that our site is not going to be awesome and great without you guys… Without you all, this is nothing, and my job is going to be easier because of you guys,” Hood said.
The idea for the mobile medical clinic started over 30 years ago.
“The program grew out of the (Oral Roberts University) School of Medicine. Whenever they closed the school of medicine in 1989, we had to decide as a group in the family medicine department were we going to try to continue on or just go our separate ways. So, when we decided to start ‘In His Image’ there was basically a three-fold kind of idea of what we were going to do,” Dr. Crouch said.
The first was continuing a Christian family medical residency program, and the second was to support world-wide medical missions. The third was to do something about healthcare in the under-served community of Tulsa. That has now expanded to Sand Springs, as well.
Good Samaritan Health Services (Good Samaritan) began providing medical care for uninsured and under-served individuals in 1998 at the Fairmont Terrace apartment complex in one of Tulsa’s highest poverty neighborhoods. Dr. Crouch had the vision for ministering physical healing and spiritual renewal for the under-served.
Some of what the mobile clinic does is preventative medicine. The majority of the homeless and under-served population do not have access to healthcare, and they just get more and more sick. The mobile clinic offers screenings and can help prevent or stop certain illnesses.
Jacki Lechner drives the truck, affectionately named “Big Sam,” and she has been the driver for nearly 12 years.
“When I first started, I was able to poke fingers and take blood pressure, but I don’t do that now. You have to have letters behind your name now,” Lechner said laughing. “This is run just like a doctor’s office, and we also provide a lot of services for women they wouldn’t normally get without insurance.”
There is also a "Little Sam" that's an RV.
This clinic will be open to the public on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, opening at 4:30 p.m. The only requirement for patients to receive medical care at the clinic is that they have no health insurance. Walk-in patients are welcome, and any person wanting to receive medical care at the clinic should arrive at 4:30 p.m. Patients will be triaged and as many patients will receive services as resources will allow.
Anyone unable to see a physician on the day of the clinic will have a future appointment made. Each clinic will provide quality comprehensive medical care for approximately 10 to 12 people.