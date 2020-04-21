Despite dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic by staying indoors for the most of the month of March and April, several members of HillSpring Church loaded up a truck and headed to Mississippi.
On Easter Sunday, the state of Mississippi was hit hard by a string of violent tornadoes, and one was an EF4 that hammered parts of the state.
The following Wednesday, April 15, HillSpring’s Will Holder, Clint Holt, and Joe Shepard took off for Mississippi with tools and chainsaws.
“We went to work in Collins, Mississippi,” Holder said.
“We have a church relationship with the pastor, West Garner, for the Springs Church. They organized us to go out and work each day.”
The three Sandites spent the first day placing tarps on the roofs of houses that were damaged, and they also talked and prayed with the homeowners. They also showed up with a van full of supplies to donate.
“Man, we were glad to be able and go help folks that have certainly been impacted by a tragedy,” said HillSpring Pastor, Brent Kellogg.
“I know the coronavirus was a concern, but we felt like we could go help in a safe manner.”
They spent day two clearing out a church that was damaged, and they cut down trees that were on top of a man’s house, freeing the dwelling from branches and debris.
“The man was jumping up and down in his driveway when he saw us coming because he had hope that he could get his yard cleared,” Holder said. “We spent around four hours clearing his house and yard, and when we left, his yard was clearer and his house had a tarp.”
After the men returned to Sand Springs, that same area in Mississippi was hit hard with another tornado and heavy rains Sunday, April 20, and it hit around 35 miles from the town they were helping.
Holder said the HillSpring men thought about the social distancing recommendations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they took precautions.
“It was on our minds so we tried to stay a distance away from other, but it not a huge concern while we were working,” Holder said.
Sand Springs is no stranger to tornadoes and violent weather systems. In 2015, a tornado destroyed several parts of Sand Springs, resulting in the death of one man.
The tornado formed over Keystone Lake and damaged homes and businesses west of Sand Springs. The EF2 twister then devastated the River Oaks Mobile Home Park, leaving one dead and three others injured. It blew down the roof and a wall at a gymnasium where more than 50 girls in the Aim High Academy had taken refuge in the basement. Tornadoes also touched down east of the Tulsa International Airport.