The HillSpring youth group made a deposit at the Sand Springs Community Services food bank, donating over 300 cans of food, and they also donated hoodies and beanies to Sand Springs Schools.
“(Wednesday) night, our student ministry did an event called ‘Friendsgiving’ where we collected over 50 hoodies and around 20 beanies for Sand Springs Public Schools,” said HillSpring Associate Pastor Matt Barnett.
“We also collected, with our kid’s ministry, over 320 cans of food for Sand Springs Community Services. We don’t want to be a student ministry that just takes, but a ministry that gives to the community. Kids cleaned their closets out and brought all they could. We have at this point donated around 120 hoodies to the schools,” Barnett said.
The donated food is coming at just the right time for SSCS Director Nathan Woodmansee.
“Totally, we do depend on groups like these to fill the pantry for the holidays because typically we have increased requests for food assistance. The agency is entirely donor funded and without faith partners like HillSpring church and others we would not be able to serve the community as we are,” Woodmansee said.