Dear Editor,
The little boy who won the Halloween costume contest was totally adorable..
but the message sent not so much...
HOBO: a homeless person; a tramp or vagrant.
VAGRANT: a person without a settled home or regular work who wanders from place to place and lives by begging.
I had a really hard time enjoying the cuteness.
Due to our high population of persons experiencing homelessness ...due to so many sad reasons, drug use/mental illness/loss of jobs, loved ones, and other personal tragedies... I believe we have a responsibility to be careful with our messages.
One might wonder how one of these humans would feel ... seeing anyone dress up in a “costume” of pain, tragedy, or mental illness.
Please remind those dressing up to be thoughtful .. and careful not to mock, hurt or offend ..
As quoted from the Culture Isn’t Costume Movement, “You were the costume for one night — I wear the stigma for life”
As the Leader... you have a responsibility also, along with the Tulsa World and others... to be mindful of the messages you publish.
I think it’s an important timely message We recently had someone that could be a “hobo” found deceased on our streets. There’s nothing funny or entertaining about that to that mother Cultural sensitivity is needed now more than ever Labels hurt and Cause prejudice and distrust and stereotyping It’s just a different day and a different time ... and we all need to be sensitive and aware
Thank you,
Barbara Mapp