Holly Kersgieter’s summer is on the horizon. It just hasn’t started yet.
The former Sand Springs standout graduated from Charles Page High School and went almost immediately to Lawrence, Kansas — her home for her foreseeable basketball future.
“I’ve actually been at KU all summer,” Kersgieter said. “I moved in the first week of June, and I don’t go back home to have a summer until the end of July.”
Kersgieter, who averaged 18.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per game during his senior season, has been knocking out some early course work to get her college career started. It’s something the Kansas coaching staff does to help players get an early adjustment to their new surroundings.
“They want us there practicing and going to school to get a head start and get us acclimated to the college life, which has been great,” Kersgieter said.
When Kersgieter does get a break, her itinerary is nearly full already.
“When I do go home, some of my friends and I have a planned trip to go to Arizona,” she said. “Then my family and I are going to Florida, also.”
Without a moment to spare until school starts in August, Kersgieter had to respectfully decline the opportunity to play in the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State game on July 24, despite being named to the Large East team with Sand Springs teammate, Destiny Johnson.
“Throughout high school, the All-State game was always fun to watch, so to be selected for it was something very exciting for me,” Kersgieter said. “Ever since I was a freshman, it was a goal for me to accomplish.
“But unfortunately, I do not plan on playing in the game. It interferes with my last week of schools, and it’s too hard for me to try and balance driving home and finishing all my finals.”
Kersgieter finished her high school career with 1,368 points, 666, rebounds, 236 assists when the Sandites were eliminated from the Class 6A quarterfinals by eventual state champion, Norman. But not winning a title didn’t dampen Kersgieter’s reflection of her senior year.
“It was truly the best,” she said of her final varsity season. “I know, obviously, we didn’t make it as far as we could, but it by far meant the most to me. Our team chemistry was the most fun this year, and overall I would say my teammates and I all just became a family more than anything.”
Now her next family bonding venture will happen as a member of the Jayhawks.
“Sometimes it’s still surreal to me that KU is actually a part of my future,” Kersgieter said. “It’s unbelievable the environment of basketball that this place has, and most importantly that I worked hard enough to get to be a part of it. I couldn’t be more thrilled that I’m actually a Jayhawk now.”