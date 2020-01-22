This week’s Hometown Salute honors Church That Matters and the veterans they serve.
“Vets That Matter” started in 2018 and quickly found a home in the Prattville Shopping Center, the same shopping center that houses Church That Matters.
With a storefront next to South Side Coneys, Vets That Matter offers veterans and first responders a place to come and decompress, visit with fellow soldiers and first responders, and get helps with veterans assistance or anything else they might need.
Vets That Matter is committed to providing connections to resources for our young and older veterans in or out of active duty. They aren’t giving handouts, but giving a hand up in a way that not only builds on Biblical values but demands personal growth. Helping to build a solid foundation for our veteran brother and sisters while fortifying their families.
The organization started meeting in a barber shop, but now they have their own place.
Veterans Wayne Pait, Warren Hood and Sapulpa police officer Mark Swafford have taken on the task of providing assistance for these men and women, but they also want to fight, which is in their nature. They want to fight for their brothers that are struggling.
“Our purpose is fighting for the ‘Twenty-Two.’ Who are the twenty-two? They are the veterans that take their lives by their own hand each and every day. These are the sons and daughters that are still fighting the war years after they return home,” Hood said.
According to the organization Mission 22, there are 22 veterans a day that take their own lives because of what they have endured while in the service.
The men at Vets That Matter want to do anything they can to see those numbers decline until there are no more vets or first responders turning to suicide.
Their mission is: “We are military and first responder veterans located in the Sand Springs and Tulsa Metro area in the state of Oklahoma. Bringing back the camaraderie and networking of our greatest institutions is one of our core fundamentals.”
“Two military veterans who saw some of their brothers really struggling with re-engaging after deployment, with working through the benefit processes, with addiction and family dynamics, with finding employment, and with faith,” said CTM Pastor Rusty Gunn. “God put it on their hearts to do something to help. They are on a mission to help veterans leave behind the fight they were fighting overseas to fight the right battles here at home. They have expanded from having a monthly meeting in a barber shop to having a facility where Veterans and their families can come connect, relax, and unwind. After starting, they made a decision to include first responders who often face some of the same struggles with seeing the trauma and tragedies they experience in their work.”
— kirk mccracken, Managing Editor