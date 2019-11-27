Marlene Elifrits’ Third Grade Class
Garfield STEAM Academy
I buy him from Walmart.
I cooke him for many hours.
I seasen him and buy a pan to boil him in.
I eat him. My mom makes ines with him.
Azlynn
I buy it from the stor.
And then my family cooks it.
And then we eat it.
Allie
I buy it from Walmart.
A store and cook it and then eat it.
Araya
My dad gets the turkey from
Walmar. And put sit in the oven. And then He sesens it. And then we eat it!
Delaney
I buy the turkey and.
I cook and eat.
Angel
1. Get the turkey fome Walmart.
2. Put it in the oven for 3 to 4 hours.
3. And eat a good turkey
Ashton Shea
I pay for it at the stor
I cook it It takes for a hawer
I poot brawn suger
and pinaple and eat it
Mason F.
We bought it from the store.
We put it in a pan.
W put it in a hot oven.
It cooks for many hours
Then we eat it.
Makenzy
I bought it from the store
And when we got home we had
a little snack and a strawberry
and then we had thanksgiveing
buuut sum one spilt water on
every thing but it was OK
so we all sat down at the table and ate the turkey
Jack
First I bought it from
The store than I oven it
And than I had a partty
Than we dance dance and
dance I love you all
Liliana
I don’t cook it but my ant dus
Tuff
I don’t because I have ham for Thanksgiving.
Temberlynn
Michelle Smith’s Third Grade Class
Northwoods Fine Arts Academy
first you buy a turkey
then you wash it over night.
Then you cook it 200 F and
Cook it for 25 min. With mashed
poatos and gravy.
Ryder
first you buy a turkey.
then you wash it over night.
Then you Butter it (or cook it.)
Then you cook it for 25 min
And 200 F. mashbetatos on the
Sied. Enjoy you thanksgiving
Bella
You need a bottle
of cleaner and thin find a
turkey and kill it and dfether
it and cleen it. You cook
it for 5 minits and seeson it.
With a cupl of seesonings.
Jackson
First you unrap it and put it on a pan
Then you put in to a oven. Then cook it
To 100 to 200 dgreas and time wise for to five
Minuts and if not cook enuf do another five
Minuts and bobapotet and add salt ant
Peper and aneything you like.
Jacob
I woob put a hint
of salt Next I wold put
some gourwigsouse on
it then I will smoke on
the grille for fotey minites.
Last I wold put butter on it.
Kyler
You shoot it make shore it is
ded you cook it. Add salt and
baken you cook it make shure it
is flip it and that all and cook
it fore 25 min. and dugres 20.
Chase
I would buy a turky and stuff it
Then I would cook the turky for 12
Minits then put salt and peper
Then wait for it to cool off then
Poot it on a silver plater and get
some people over and eat.
Ella
Firs, you kill a turky then you wash
it off after that you put it in the
stove for 12 min. then put it in the
refregrater for 1 min. then put pro magon
cheus. Then you invite lots of friends.
Then eat up.
Jaxton
Ingeredents: A turkey, seasoning, oven,
pan and foil. Get a turkey and put the pease of
foil off the turkey. Put seasoning on it. Put it on
the pan. Cook it about 30 to 40 degerese. Cook
it for about 15 to 20 minutes. Take it out
of the oven and put more seasoning on it. Bon appitete.
Loralie
First you buy a turkey
then soke it over night
then you cook it for a hour 15
degres then in joy.
Neraeh
First buys a turkey then wash it put it
in a pan then put it in a oven for one hour
or two hours, then wait then eat. Have a good
thanksgiving 411F.
Ryann
1. Un packiage the turkey
2. Melt six cups of butter, and por on
turkey.
3. Stuf turkey in uven for tow min.
4. One minit after puot it in, take uot, puot
Peper on, puot back in for rest to tim.
Enjoy!!!
Xayne
First, one turkey. A plateful of vegy’s
a pinch of salf and pepper, put it in
the over for 20 min. and it is
dun
Samantha
First, take the turkey out of the foil
Next take the guts out
Of the turkey, then put it in a pan.
Next, cook the turkey to 300 for 30 to 20.
Last, eat the turkey.
Hailey