Marlene Elifrits’ Third Grade Class

Garfield STEAM Academy

I buy him from Walmart.

I cooke him for many hours.

I seasen him and buy a pan to boil him in.

I eat him. My mom makes ines with him.

Azlynn

I buy it from the stor.

And then my family cooks it.

And then we eat it.

Allie

I buy it from Walmart.

A store and cook it and then eat it.

Araya

My dad gets the turkey from

Walmar. And put sit in the oven. And then He sesens it. And then we eat it!

Delaney

I buy the turkey and.

I cook and eat.

Angel

1. Get the turkey fome Walmart.

2. Put it in the oven for 3 to 4 hours.

3. And eat a good turkey

Ashton Shea

I pay for it at the stor

I cook it It takes for a hawer

I poot brawn suger

and pinaple and eat it

Mason F.

We bought it from the store.

We put it in a pan.

W put it in a hot oven.

It cooks for many hours

Then we eat it.

Makenzy

I bought it from the store

And when we got home we had

a little snack and a strawberry

and then we had thanksgiveing

buuut sum one spilt water on

every thing but it was OK

so we all sat down at the table and ate the turkey

Jack

First I bought it from

The store than I oven it

And than I had a partty

Than we dance dance and

dance I love you all

Liliana

I don’t cook it but my ant dus

Tuff

I don’t because I have ham for Thanksgiving.

Temberlynn

Michelle Smith’s Third Grade Class

Northwoods Fine Arts Academy

first you buy a turkey

then you wash it over night.

Then you cook it 200 F and

Cook it for 25 min. With mashed

poatos and gravy.

Ryder

first you buy a turkey.

then you wash it over night.

Then you Butter it (or cook it.)

Then you cook it for 25 min

And 200 F. mashbetatos on the

Sied. Enjoy you thanksgiving

Bella

You need a bottle

of cleaner and thin find a

turkey and kill it and dfether

it and cleen it. You cook

it for 5 minits and seeson it.

With a cupl of seesonings.

Jackson

First you unrap it and put it on a pan

Then you put in to a oven. Then cook it

To 100 to 200 dgreas and time wise for to five

Minuts and if not cook enuf do another five

Minuts and bobapotet and add salt ant

Peper and aneything you like.

Jacob

I woob put a hint

of salt Next I wold put

some gourwigsouse on

it then I will smoke on

the grille for fotey minites.

Last I wold put butter on it.

Kyler

You shoot it make shore it is

ded you cook it. Add salt and

baken you cook it make shure it

is flip it and that all and cook

it fore 25 min. and dugres 20.

Chase

I would buy a turky and stuff it

Then I would cook the turky for 12

Minits then put salt and peper

Then wait for it to cool off then

Poot it on a silver plater and get

some people over and eat.

Ella

Firs, you kill a turky then you wash

it off after that you put it in the

stove for 12 min. then put it in the

refregrater for 1 min. then put pro magon

cheus. Then you invite lots of friends.

Then eat up.

Jaxton

Ingeredents: A turkey, seasoning, oven,

pan and foil. Get a turkey and put the pease of

foil off the turkey. Put seasoning on it. Put it on

the pan. Cook it about 30 to 40 degerese. Cook

it for about 15 to 20 minutes. Take it out

of the oven and put more seasoning on it. Bon appitete.

Loralie

First you buy a turkey

then soke it over night

then you cook it for a hour 15

degres then in joy.

Neraeh

First buys a turkey then wash it put it

in a pan then put it in a oven for one hour

or two hours, then wait then eat. Have a good

thanksgiving 411F.

Ryann

1. Un packiage the turkey

2. Melt six cups of butter, and por on

turkey.

3. Stuf turkey in uven for tow min.

4. One minit after puot it in, take uot, puot

Peper on, puot back in for rest to tim.

Enjoy!!!

Xayne

First, one turkey. A plateful of vegy’s

a pinch of salf and pepper, put it in

the over for 20 min. and it is

dun

Samantha

First, take the turkey out of the foil

Next take the guts out

Of the turkey, then put it in a pan.

Next, cook the turkey to 300 for 30 to 20.

Last, eat the turkey.

Hailey

