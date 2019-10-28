In 2018, playing the game was supposed to just be a formality.
The Sapulpa Chieftains were tabbed to win the Highway 97 Rivalry before the game even started.
Sand Springs was clinging to only two wins, and Sapulpa had amassed six wins and had already made the playoffs.
The only thing the Sandites had to play for was pride, and senior quarterback Cade Pennington decided to leave his mark on the rivalry.
Sand Springs punched Sapulpa in the mouth from the opening kickoff, and, when it was over, Pennington scored a total of seven touchdowns in a 48-34 shocker over Sapulpa.
Pennington played the game of his life.
The senior quarterback rushed for six touchdowns and threw for another in the 14-point win.
Pennington scored the first three touchdowns of the game on runs of 1, 2 and 3 yards for the 20-0 Sandite lead with 6:25 left in the second quarter. He added another and Sapulpa scored twice for the 27-14 halftime score.
Sand Springs went to the air to start the third quarter on a 6-yard pass from Pennington to Colten Roberts for the 34-14 Sandite lead, and Pennington rushed for two more scores, his longest of the game was a 33-yard run.
But a lot of players are gone, including Pennington who graduated. Many of Sapulpa’s players are back from last year’s game, but they’ve been sidelined with injuries, including starting quarterback Eli Williams. Several more players were hurt against Muskogee, and Sapulpa is banged up.
The scene is now set and both teams have similar records as last year. Sand Springs is 2-6 on the season, and Sapulpa is 5-3.
Sand Springs has a definite advantage with the Chieftains limping into the game, but none of that matters going into the Highway 97 Rivalry.
Just ask Pennington.
He refused to accept defeat. Now, another Sandite can pick up that torch and solidify their place in the rivalry’s history.
Who will it be?