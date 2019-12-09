After winning a fifth-consecutive Big 12 Championship, the Oklahoma Sooners have made the college football playoffs, yet again.
The Sooners will face Louisiana State University December 28 in the Peach Bowl, and this won’t be the first time LSU and OU have squared off for a possible national title, and, the last time this happened, LSU came out on top, making the drive home from New Orleans a long one.
The 2003 season was impressive for OU until the Big 12 Championship game against Kansas State. OU was undefeated and the Big 12 game was just a formality. As a sports writer, I was given press passes to the Big 12 championship game and made the trip with my dad, who was in the booth and I was on the field.
In the game, OU running back Kejuan Jones scored easily on a 42-yard run to start the game, and it looked like the rout was on, but someone forgot to tell Kansas State and Darren Sproles.
Kansas State then scored 21 points in the second quarter and went onto win, 35-7, handing OU its only loss of the season, so far. The drive home from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City was a long one, and it’s even worse with a bad loss.
Oklahoma would still play for a national title, facing LSU in the Nokia Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The Big 12 loss did not hurt the Sooners.
The game would be played on Dec. 4, 2004, just a day after my wife’s birthday. I got press passes and my brother, Kent, and I headed for Louisiana. My wife, Celeste, knew I’d be gone for her birthday, but we also stopped celebrating her birthday because it generally falls on OU’s bowl games. Case and point, on Dec. 3, 2001, OU beat Florida State, 13-2, for their seventh national championship. We decided not to celebrate Celeste’s birthday that year and we won.
We haven’t celebrated it since.
My brother and I had to pick up our press passes at 9 a.m. on the day of the game, and the game didn’t start until 7 p.m. that night. We had all day to hang out in New Orleans where the bars are open 24 hours, and almost everything is legal.
When we got our passes I realized that I put my brother’s name on the sideline passes and I’d have to be in the booth. It was no big deal until he started sending me pictures from the field. He got to meet Jessica Simpson, Nick Lachey, Brian Bosworth, Toby Keith, Lynn Swan and many more while I’m up in the booth, sitting with a bunch of nerdy sportswriters.
LSU scored first and took a 7-0 lead, but Jones answered for OU and the game was tied. LSU took a 14-7 lead into the locker room at halftime and took a 21-7 lead in the third quarter. In the fourth, Jones scored again to pull within a touchdown, 21-14, but OU had a chance to tie the game, but quarterback Jason White overthrew Mark Clayton in the end zone. OU lost, 21-14.
We decided to drive home that night, and every single radio station played the LSU fight song. I still hear it in my sleep and sometimes I wake up in a cold sweat.
It was a long ride home, and it was even worse because OU was so close.
Now, here we are. It’s OU-LSU in the semi-finals of the college football playoffs, and I am hoping for a different outcome.
And, I’m watching this game from the comforts of my own home.