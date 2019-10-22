I’m back.
After around six months of doing anything but writing, I’m back as the Managing Editor of the Sand Springs Leader.
Man, have I missed you.
I thought I could move on, but it’s like the movie The Godfather: “They keep pulling me back in!”
After spending nine years with the Leader, and nearly 20 years in the industry, I thought it was time to move on to other endeavors, but I regretted it almost immediately.
This job is what I was born to do, and I have a more space on my walls for awards. Not too much space. Let’s be honest, my walls are filled with Oklahoma Press Association and Associated Press Association awards, but there are a few empty holes.
I have more awards on my walls than pictures of my wife and kids. They understand. They know what’s important to me.
To be honest, I didn’t know how to be after I left. I paid $7 to get into a high school football game for the first time in 20 years and it was the Bixby-Sapulpa game. I wanted my money back.
There is so much I missed that I can’t get back. I wished to could have seen the softball team’s win at regionals, earning a berth to the state tournament. I wished I could have seen the whole the season. Those girls defied the odds after graduating so many seniors, but they didn’t let that stop them from achieving their goal. I am proud of them and sad I missed it. I got to see their game against Moore in the first round of the state tournament, and it was exciting.
I also missed the volleyball season and I love volleyball.
I’ve missed half of the football season, but I’m looking forward to being down on the sidelines again, watching the game up close.
However, I’m not going to be doing all of the sports coverage for the Leader. The Tulsa World has contracted it out, and I will be helping them with some of the sports.
That will give me the opportunity to focus on city government, crime, features, education, faith, columns, etc.
There is, and always has been, a lot going on in Sand Springs, and the Leader readership has always be a diverse group of people that want to read about everything from who died to who scored touchdowns in last week’s football game.
My parents have taken their hometown newspaper for nearly 40 years, and they turn to the obit page first and then sports.
I am so glad to be back, and I’m looking forward to telling the stories of Sand Springs and bringing the news to the community just like the Sand Springs Leader has done for over 100 years.