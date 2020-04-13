When I was younger, my birthday was a big deal.
It was always during spring break so I got to celebrate during one of the laziest weeks for a young kid. It was glorious, and the presents piled up.
That hasn’t been the case since adulthood.
When I turned 21, I cut off my right index finger cutting a piece of glass and had to have it reattached. My best friend, who has the same birthday, took me to a classy restaurant famous for their chicken wings and breasts. I ordered a beer and stared at it because I was on pain killers. I didn't even get to drink alcohol on my 21st birthday. I got my finger reattached and was in a cast from my armpit to the tips of my fingers.
Ten years later, my birthday omen worsened.
I suffer from debilitating migraines. They are few and far between now, but they were bad when I was younger. During a bout with a migraine, my wife took me to the hospital, and they immediately thought I had the “bird flu.”
I was quarantined for a week in the hospital because the test results took seven days. I’m pretty sure the illness killed people in six days. The doctor didn’t seem to understand why I was a little worried. I spent seven days in a plastic bubble, watching “The Maury Povich Show” and “Jerry Springer.” The test was negative and I walked out of the hospital like nothing had ever happened.
In 2020, on my 46th birthday, I was in the hospital getting tested for COVID-19. I took my first test (yes, I took multiple) on March 19. I was told to go home and quarantine myself until the test results came back in two days.
I called two days later, and three days later, and four days later, and 15 days later. I was eventually told, “Don’t call us, we’ll call you.”
On day 18, I was told to come back in and take another test. I received an immediate negative on the antibody test, and two days later received a negative on the COVID-19 test.
When I took the original test in March, I was told the test had to be mailed off to California. However, during that time, testing became available locally which sped up the process.
So, on my 46th birthday, I had to receive phone calls instead of presents, and I had to pick an average-tasting birthday cake from a local grocery store. I wanted my normal yellow cake with chocolate icing cake.
My birthdays haven’t been great, but it’s better than what my dad has to endure every single year. He was born on April 19, one of the worst days for this country, historically.
The 1995 Oklahoma City Bombing killed 168 people when a truck full of explosives destroyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building. The 1993 Waco standoff ended on April 19, resulting in the deaths of nearly 80 people, civilians and law enforcement.
In 2013, Boston Marathon bombing suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev was killed in a shootout with police.
The day after isn't much better with the 1999 Columbine Massacre, and Napoleon and Hitler's birthdays.
Every year, my dad has to wake up on his birthday to some kind of horrific anniversary, and this year, he gets to be in quarantine during his 72nd birthday.
So, happy birthday, dad.