You can’t have it both ways.
You either want transparency or you don’t, and the television show Live PD provides transparency.
The A&E program has become a mainstay for the television channel, and it follows numerous police departments around the country, including Tulsa.
TPD Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin has become famous for the show, which shows law enforcement in real time. It’s live and anything can happen.
Several community leaders and elected officials have been outspoken about getting the television show out of Tulsa, but Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum is keeping the arrangement with the show, and he should.
Some have said the show reflects poorly on the city and its residents, preying on the most vulnerable.
If “most vulnerable” means criminals and “preying” means arresting then yes it does, and it should.
People that aren’t fond of police are screaming for transparency from law enforcement, and they should, and that’s exactly what this show provides — transparency.
And contrary to the belief of some, the show does not see color. The TV show focuses on crime and not a particular race of people. I’ve seen white tweakers busted for drug trafficking and African Americans that got speeding tickets. It has also shown the compassion officers have shown people that are just down on their luck.
In all honesty, most of the people that don’t want the show on the air probably have family members that have lengthy criminal records, and it’s just a matter of time before they are featured on the show.
The show provides an insight to the insanity and danger that police officers go through on a daily basis, and when officers show compassion, it isn’t the narrative the nay-sayers want shown. These people want police officers seen as jackbooted thugs, and that can’t be further from the truth.
There are bad apples everywhere, in every walk of life, and this show would curtail that activity on any police force.
If anything, it keeps the police department mindful of how they treat people, and it should.
If I ever get pulled over by an officer that is featured on Live PD, I welcome it. I have nothing to hide. Well, I have nothing to hide from the police.
They can search my person (legal lingo) and my 2011 Kia Sportage. All they will find is a half-eaten box of Hot Tamales candy in my middle console, a plethora of empty Five-Hour Energy drink bottles, some Red Bull cans, and about 25 discarded QuikTrip sausage roll packages on my floor board.
I’m not supposed to eat or drink any of those due to my high blood pressure, and if my mom finds out she will kill me. I’m 45-years old and I’m still scared of my mom. I’m more worried about what she will do to me than any muscled up cop on a bad day. So, if I go missing, she read this column, and then I’ll be featured on “The First 48.”
Even if that got me busted (by my mom) I would still support Tulsa’s relationship with Live PD.
If you don’t commit a crime, you have nothing to worry about, and you shouldn’t.