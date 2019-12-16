At Northwoods Fine Arts Academy, learning doesn’t happen solely between the walls of the school.
Everything surrounding the school is a learning tool, including the woods and trails that frame the school’s property.
Kindergarten teacher, Tom Huff, has been creating trails around the school since it opened in 2012, and there are some surprises along those trails. So many, in fact, that Huff has a hand-drawn map to point out the locations of the different sites, which include and outdoor classroom, the bulldog man’s shack, a bear’s cave, a 100-year old rock, a bridge, an old school classroom on the hill, and much more.
Huff was a teacher at Central Elementary before it was closed and Northwoods was opened. He has worked for Sand Springs Public Schools for 28 years, and the trails are a passion for Huff.
“When we moved from the old Central Elementary, I started building walking trails that Thanksgiving in 2012,” Huff said. “It’s like my back yard.”
Huff takes his students on walking trails and even holds treasure hunts, using whatever letter or sound his lesson plan focuses on that day.
The bridge to the east of the school is the most noticeable when entering the property. The old wooden bridge was built thanks to a $2,500 grant from Lowe’s hardware store. The bridge connects the school to the woods and Big Heart Creek runs underneath. However, there are trolls under the bridge, and Huff often tells his students the story of the “Three Billy Goat’s Gruff.” The book that tells the tale of the three Billy Goats sits in the mailbox of the bridge and has several troll bite marks on the cover.
When asked why the bridge was built, the answer was relatively simple: “It’s just a way to get across the creek,” Huff said smiling.
The one-room school house that sits atop the hill to the north was built thanks to a grant request from Northwoods teacher Amy McAllister.
The school house has been ground zero for pumpkin and rocket launching.
There are also four red doors that lead into the woods located at the four corners of the property – north, south, east and west.
Behind the schoolhouse is an outdoor classroom complete with desks and chairs, and, on nice days, huff can take his class outside to learn. There was a chalkboard, but it was blown away during a bad storm.
There is also a smiling tree and Huff said the tree “reminds him to smile,” and smiles are infectious. A concrete culvert doubles as a bear cave, and there is a mystery tree that has different items stuffed into the trunk.
Each year, Huff’s class buries a time capsule, and they dig up the time capsule from the year before, seeing what the older kids looked like when they were in his class.
Discovering the 100-year old stone was quite fortuitous for Huff. He was clearing a trail with a rake when he struck a sandstone the size of a desk. As he was cleaning it off, he noticed some etchings that read Feb. 12, 1914. The date at the time was Feb. 12, 2014. Huff uncovered the stone exactly 100 years to the day that someone carved into it.
Huff takes his students out on the trails between Halloween and Spring break due to the large number of ticks in the woods. The ticks aren’t as thick November through March.
It seems like Huff adds something new each year, and each site has a lesson to learn, but Huff doesn’t take all of the credit.
“God keeps giving me these great ideas,” Huff said.