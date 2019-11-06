“When I was a kid, we had to walk to school, uphill, both ways, in 10-feet of snow.”
That’s what my parents would tell me anytime I griped or complained when I was younger.
I lived two blocks from my elementary school in the 1980s and had to walk to and from school with my older brother and sister. We walked in the rain, sleet, snow, and heat.
I lived six blocks from my middle school and had to walk to and from by myself because my siblings were in junior high.
Several parents were concerned about the cold temperature at Charles Page High School this week due to gas problems at the school. The administration was working with three different agencies to remedy the problem, but that wasn’t good enough for some.
According to Sand Springs Superintendent Sherry Durkee none of the classrooms dropped below 60 degrees on Tuesday, when the issue was brought up.
All I have to say about that is, “Suck it up, buttercup!”
This was not an emergency or even something to be slightly curious about. If I had called my mom and told her it was cold in my classroom she would have hung up before I said the word “cold.” When I was a senior, my English teacher gave my friends and I a quarter and we had to go to the payphone down the hall and call our parents to tell them we were acting out.
My mom stayed on the phone for that one and I got grounded.
Kids are being coddled at an alarming rate, and all they have to do is calling mommy and complain, and then mommy calls the television stations.
Sometimes life is hard, but the hard is what makes it great. It’s the hard times we learn from and, sometimes, we don’t learn anything from it, but it makes us tougher.
If we don’t have overcome issues when we are younger, we won’t know how to handle them when we become adults.
The temperature in the classrooms did not get below 60 degrees, but let’s say it did. Let’s say it got sown to a frigid 55 degrees and kids didn’t have to take their jackets off during class.
So?
Some parents made outrageous claims, posting a picture of a student’s phone with the temperature, 41-degrees, on the screen. Well, it was 41 degrees outside, but not in the classroom.
Another claimed the cafeteria didn’t have hot water, which is not true.
Twenty years ago, this wouldn’t have been a blip on the radar.
The funny thing is that parents think they are protecting their children when in reality they are stunting their mental growth.
Sometimes we face adversity as children, and we face different adversities as adults. However, what we go through as children can help us later in life.
So, next time little Suzie calls home and tells you they are cold, take a deep breath and tell them to suck it up.
I am so becoming my dad.