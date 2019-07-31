Jaguar Club of Tulsa Vice President Stephen Flach presented a $555 check to the Sand Springs Animal Shelter from their annual Euro-Expo car show.
The show was May 31 and featured a variety of American and European cars as well as an auction benefiting the animal shelter.
“We’ve given to the animal shelter for the last three years,” Jaguar Club of Tulsa President Clark Frayser said. “It just feels like a good place to put some money…Sand Springs has always been real supportive and welcoming—it’s a great location to have our car show…we wanted to keep (the donation) local.”
Tracy Arvidson of the Sand Springs Animal Shelter said the donations from the show help the shelter cover things like vaccines and medical costs for their animals.
“We look forward to it every year,” Arvidson said of the car show.
She said the shelter is currently full, especially with cats, and is offering a special for $40 adoptions. The fee includes the cost of vaccines, spaying or neutering and microchipping.
For more information about the shelter, call 918-246-2543. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 8620 W. 21st Street.