The Winter Glow fundraiser is set for Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Case Community Center, and the Jennifer Marriott Band is set to blow the roof off the place.
Actually, it will be a calmer, more tame version of the band with more of a jazz style. The JMB are so versatile they could play a barbecue and blues festival, a jazz club, or a full-on rock and roll show.
Sand Springs Community Services’ annual winter fundraising event “Winter Glow” was formerly known as the “Generosity Ball.” The SSCS Winter Glow is an evening of fun, great food and music, and is an opportunity to share an evening with wonderful community-minded people who care about serving the most vulnerable in Sand Springs through SSCS.
For tickets please call the Phillips Law Office, 918-245-2022.
Band name: Jennifer Marriott Band
Genre of music: Jazz/Blues
Where are you from?
Jennifer — London, Ontario, Canada
Pete — Sand Springs, Oklahoma
What high school did you attend?
Jennifer — HB Beal — London, Ontario, Canada
Pete — Charles Page High School — Sand Springs, Oklahoma
What instruments do you play?
Jennifer — Guitar
Pete — Guitar
What got you interested in music?
Jennifer — My parents loved all genres of music, and listening to music was always a part of household, especially jazz. Being from a large family, my six siblings listened to every genre, so I was exposed to a lot of their favorite music growing up.
Pete — My parents listened to a lot of music, my Mom especially, like artists like Stevie Wonder, Al Green, Dinah Washington. My uncle was a country guitar singer/guitar player and I have his original guitar. Another influence was The Rogues Five. IJ Ganem lived right down the street and I’d ride my bike down to his garage and listen. I knew it was what I wanted to do.
Band members?
Jennifer Marriott — Guitar and vocals
Pete Marriott — Guitar and vocals
Jack Wolfe — Keyboards
Mark Klaassen — Bass
Brandon Holder — Drums
Frank Padilla — Percussion
Wade Inman — Saxaphone
When did you realize you wanted to play music professionally?
Jennifer — I started playing at an open mic night run by my older brother when I was 18. I was set on it from that point forward.
Pete — When Terry Cooper, Tim Massey, Greg Perryman, Mike Matheson and I played at our school dances for Charles Page High School, and entered the talent contest when we were in junior high. We all had a few different bands through our high school years. I knew back then this was it.
Who are your musical influences?
Jennifer — Joni Mitchell, Joan Jett, Bonnie Raitt, Nana Mouskouri, Rita Coolidge
Pete — Allman Brothers, ZZ Top, BB King, Stevie Wonder, Al Green
Who is your favorite artist?
Jennifer — My favorite changes all the time. My favorite right now is Judith Owens
Pete — My favorite changes all the time. My favorite right now is John Cleary
What new bands are on your playlist?
Jennifer — Ruthie Foster, Judith Owens, John Cleary
Pete — Tad Robinson, Delbert McClinton, Albert Cummings
What’s the most prestigious gig you’ve ever played?
Jennifer — As a backup vocalist with the Oklahoma Specials for the new Live From Cains broadcast which will be broadcasting on our local NPR affiliate, and as backup vocalist for two concerts to benefit the Leonard Peltier — In the Spirit of Crazy Horse. The first was at the BOK Center in Tulsa where I sang backup for Kris Kristofferson, Jamey Johnson, Arlo Guthrie, Jessi Colter, Shooter Jennings and Rita Coolidge. The second show was at the Verizon Theater in Dallas where I sang backup for Jamey Johnson, Steve Earle, B.J. Thomas, Keith Secola, Jesse Dayton and Rod Melancon. Getting a hug from Rita Coolidge made my decade.
Pete — There’s been a few. Recently, guesting with Warren Haynes and Gov’t Mule here in Tulsa and in Fort Smith as well as being a member of the Leon Russell Piano Dedication at Will Rogers High School and the benefit for Junior Markham at Cains. The tours I did with Joe Cocker, Richie Havens, Freddie Fender, Ann Bell, Phil Driscoll, Betsy Smittle and Sandra Wright throughout the years were highlights of my career.
What is your favorite style or genre of music?
Jennifer — Singer/Songwriter, Jazz, Blues
Pete — Soul, Jazz, Blues
What is the last CD you purchased?
Jennifer — Michael Kelsh — Steel Blue Ballads (had to buy another copy because the one I bought at the Blue Bird in Nashville has gone missing)
Pete — John Cleary — Dyna-Mite