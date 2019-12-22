Kelly Bostian: Pros offer pond-side tackle advice for a young angler's Christmas wish

This week’s column comes courtesy of a boy’s Christmas wish from his grandma and grandpa for a “bass fishing tackle box.”
His grandmother reached out to me for some advice.
I recommended a backpack-style carrier that could hold several tackle storage containers. Those units, like the Plano 3600 size — about a foot long, 7½ inches wide and 1¾ inches deep with adjustable dividers — are the best ways to organize.
They beat the heck out of that eternally jumbled tangle inside the all-purpose box with a couple shelves and dividers that I started out with 40-some years ago.
The memory has me thinking of night crawlers, catfish dip and Hostess Twinkies that tasted of the combo. I bet my Hula Poppers smelled the same to the bass that never bit them.
The scent of decaying night crawlers permeated that box. I bet if I opened it today I’d still find a little “curly fry” down in the bottom somewhere.
The boy’s grandmother thanked me for the advice on the tackle organizer in a follow-up email, but then came the follow-up question.
“He is fascinated by the different lures right now,” she wrote. “What pond lures should I get to put in the backpack?”
With my tackle shopaholic ways in check, I reached out to wiser sources: Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour 2019 points champion and Red Crest champion Edwin Evers of Talala, MLF Bass Pro Tour angler Chris Christie of Park Hill and Bassmaster Elite Series angler Dale Hightower of Sand Springs.
I asked each how he might equip a few boxes for a young angler who hits local ponds and occasionally might fish shorelines at local lakes.
Here’s what they came up with. Hint: These ideas are good for older anglers, too.
Edwin Evers
“For just starting out, he needs to have one box with some chartreuse and white spinner baits, some with willow blades and some with Colorado blades,” Evers said.
The rounded Colorado blades are for muddy and colder conditions, and the thin willows are for clearer water and warmer water situations. Also for that box, Evers recommended a selection of buzz baits for surface fishing, same colors. For simplicity, he recommended everything in a 3/8-ounce size, which is a good all-around option.
“That would be his No. 1 box, the most important one to have,” Evers said.
Next on the list is a weedless box for times when weeds and moss choke the ponds. That means Berkeley frogs, both hollow-body and solid, some white, some black, he said.
A Berkeley Buzz frog, which can be reeled straight in and rigged weedless with a single hook, is a great pond bait.
He said he would also throw in some Berkley Jerk Shads, just some white ones. “Those will come through the grass really, really good,” he said.
Soft plastic baits would fill the next box, chief among them the Berkeley Pit Boss in blue/black or green pumpkin colors. That’s the bait that helped Evers win his first MLF Bass Pro Tour event, on Lake Conroe in Texas. That box should also include some Berkeley Power Worms, same colors.
“Between those three colors and two baits, you can go anywhere in any pond and you’re going to catch ’em,” he said.
Next — I’m taking liberties here, including advice from all three anglers — came a hooks and weights box. Keep it simple for a youngster and just get a selection of basic bullet-style worm weights, cheapest you can find, from 1/16- to 5/16-ounce sizes. For hooks, get a selection of standard 3/0 and 4/0 offset worm hooks and the same sizes in EWG (extra-wide gap) for baits like that frog or other creature baits. Some bobber stops to peg those slip sinkers might help, too.
Jason Christie
Christie took a seasonal approach and said to keep one box flexible to drop in a few different baits to trek to the pond for a short trip with a few options at hand.
The winter box would have a selection of 4½-inch Smithwick Rogue suspending jerk baits, anything in the chrome colors that would resemble a shad.
His springtime and fall box was similar to Evers’ spinnerbait suggestions in color and size, but with Booyah Covert spinnerbaits, which have weedless hooks. He recommended adding your choice of buzzbaits in 3/8- and ½-ounce sizes.
For summer, a box of weedless frogs and worms will work. He likes Booyah Pad Crashers, and his favorite colors are brown and perch. The late summer bait of choice is an 8-inch plastic worm like a Yum Ribbon Tail in green pumpkin or a couple other colors of your choice.
“A guy only needs a few colors,” Christie said.
Dale Hightower
Hightower recommended a frog box loaded with Booyahs. It would have a selection of Poppin Pad Crusher Frogs, which double as a popper-style bait, the standard Leap Frog bait and some Toadrunners, which are a direct reel-in frog bait with a plopper-paddle on the back. He likes the colors Bull Frog, Dart (black and yellow) and Old Smokie.
Hightower’s recommendation for a spinnerbait box included some chatterbaits and a few squarebill crankbaits. Suggesting the War Eagle brand, his advice mirrored that of Christie and Evers in colors and size. He recommended 3/8-ounce chatterbaits baits, as well, in white, green pumpkin and black-and-blue. He also would leave open a slot to include a few squarebill crankbaits (rated for 2- to 3-foot depths) in crawdad and shad colors. Those would work for spots where there is a rocky shoreline to target, he said.
Hightower rounded out his selections with a box for worms and creature baits. Yum Finesse worms Texas-rigged and heavier Yum Dingers fished weightless are pond-bass slayers, he said. He recommended green pumpkin, blue fleck or watermelon-red colors.
He would add to that box a similar color selection of Gene Larew Biffle Bugs in 3½- and 4½-inch sizes.
“All of those should have him pretty well set,” Hightower said.
Tulsa World (OK)
12/22/2019 12:03:01 PM Central Standard Time