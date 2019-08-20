Keystone Chevrolet recently donated $2,000 to Northwoods Fine Arts Academy after the school housed cars for them during the May and June flood.
Keystone Chevrolet at 8700 Charles Page Boulevard was in the voluntary evacuation zone in case of a levee breach during the flood.
Keystone Chevrolet Special Events Director Julie Dermody said they were encouraged to move the cars, Northwoods Fine Arts Academy Principal Laura Hamilton offered to house them and they moved about 600 cars there for about 10 days during the flood.
“To show our gratitude, Keystone Chevrolet is excited to present Northwoods Fine Arts Academy a small token of our appreciation,” Keystone Chevrolet New Car Manager Andy Duncan said in a statement.
Dermody said the dealership making donations to entities like school districts isn’t unusual, but it was natural to donate to Northwoods this year.
Northwoods serves students in kindergarten-fifth grades, or about 500 students. Northwoods started school again August 20.