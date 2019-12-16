Each year, the Sand Springs Leader goes to area elementary schools for their letters to Santa. The students get to write letters to Santa Claus with a detailed list of what they want for Christmas. Most claim they’ve been good all year.
It’s a fun little thing to do. We keep all of the misspellings and some are even fun to decipher.
However, this year things weren’t as light and fun.
I picked three classes from several of Sand Springs’ many elementary schools, and the students were supposed to write out their lists to Santa, and they could even draw a picture of what they wanted.
However, for the first time in 20 years, I had to go through the Santa letters with a fine-tooth comb, eliminating the ones that involved subject matter that kids shouldn’t be dealing with in the third or fourth grades.
So, parents I have a questions for you: What are you doing to your children?
Children should never ask Santa for a drug-free mother or a father who isn’t in prison or for both parents to actually be in the home instead of somewhere else.
Are you serious?
These kids should be asking for bicycles, skateboards, video games, or the latest toy. Instead, they are asking Santa for things that seem more like a prayer to God than a wish list.
Some of the kids even asked for the people around them to get what they want for Christmas, forgoing their own happiness for others.
Don’t even get me started on children being forced into activism for political reasons.
Look no further than, Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, Greta Thunberg, a 16-year old Swedish champion of climate change. Her passion is undeniable, but also scary. When watching videos of her speeches, she is clearly scared to death that she will die due to climate change. It’s a fear that is being fed for political reasons and it’s despicable.
Recently, Thunberg was called out by the German railway company for a tweet that was reportedly less than accurate. It was then followed by a comment that political leaders should be put “against the wall.” Some claim that it was a call to violence, but, more than likely, the comment was lost in translation since she is Swedish.
Now, the face of climate change has announced that she is taking a break from climate activism.
Good. Hopefully, now, she can be a normal 16-year old.
Activism is different than philanthropy. This very issue of the Sand Springs Leader praised the Clyde Boyd Middle Schoolers for raising money for “Shop with Cops” an event that provides Christmas toys to needy families.
Way to go, guys.
Kids deserve the right to be kids, and adult problems are adult problems.
We need to start making sure our kids have childhoods. They should never know the problems of their parents, which often puts the weight of the world on their small shoulders.
I shouldn’t see letters to Santa that involve drugs, alcohol, or domestic violence. So, parents, if you’re choosing those things over your children? Stop. It has more of an effect on them than you could ever imagine. It’s time to grow up and be more grown up than your children.
I want to see Santa letters, asking for bikes, and games, and books, subscriptions to the Sand Springs Leader.
Christmas is the one time of year that kids shouldn’t have to think about the world’s problems or the problems in their own home.
It’s a time of joy and happiness, and that’s exactly what parents should give to their children. They deserve nothing less.