Cecil and Sons Discount Tires and Church That Matters were not going to let the COVID-19 pandemic stand in the way of their annual fishing tournament.
The 30th Annual Kid’s Free Fishing Derby needed some tweaking and looked completely different than the previous 29 years. The derby went from a one-day event to a month-long event due to the COVID-19's social distancing guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control.
During the month of June, young anglers in three different age categories could fish area ponds, streams, and lakes to catch the biggest fish possible. In year’s past, young fishermen would compete at Sand Springs Lake on a long and hot Saturday and all of the fish were weighed and measured. There were also turtle races and contests for biggest and littlest fish. However, this is the first year for a month-long derby and winners were selected randomly.
This year, kids from 4 to 12 years old, who live in the Sand Springs area were encouraged to get outside and fish in any body of water, take a photo of any fish they catch and enter it on the form found online. There were three age divisions (4-6 years, 7-9 years, and 10-12 years), and every entry was entered into drawings at their age division.
Joel Ash won the 10-12 age group, Kambyr Lee won 7-9, and Jensyn Kinsey won 4-6.
The winners were selected by a random computer generator. This year, it was a random drawing and not the size or weight of the fish.
“There was no way to verify any of that (weight or length) fairly. It was just a drawing from all entrants, this time,” said CTM pastor Rusty Gunn.
Normally, the event has a slew of sponsors, but the pandemic has put a strain on businesses and Cecil and Sons Discount Tires was the only sponsor.