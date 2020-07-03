Everything is happening so fast.
Some of it makes sense. Most of it doesn’t.
Statues that have been around for decades are being torn down, and the names of pancake syrup and rice are being changed in the name of thwarting racism. The names of cities like Columbus, Ohio are also under consideration for a change as well as the names of streets, schools, and mascots.
This week, the Washington Redskins were a target, but that isn’t anything new and fans have dealt with his for years without much fear. Well, Redskins fans had better hold on to their gear because a change is coming, more than likely.
I am, and always have been, a Washington Redskins fan. It started early in life, but it wasn’t a family thing. My father, John McCracken, is a Green Bay Packers fan. Every year, no matter how bad they were, my dad would always say “The Pack is back!” Usually, after week one he would calm down on the Super Bowl predictions. Then, Brett Favre came along.
My mom, Karen McCracken, is a big Dallas Cowboys fan. Well, she was a big fan until around 1988. My mom loved Tom Landry, Roger Staubach, Danny White, Drew Pearson, and the rest, but, when Jerry Jones bought the team and started cleaning house, she was done with the Cowboys.
However, before the Jerry Jones era, I saw the joy my mom had watching the Cowboys and I knew she would love it if one of her boys became a Dallas Cowboys fan, too. We could watch the games together and wear matching blue and silver Cowboys shirts. So, I became a fan of the one team the Cowboys hated -- the Washington Redskins.
Around that time, the Redskins won the 1983 Super Bowl with Joe Theismann, John Riggins, the Hogs, and, of course The Fun Bunch, and I was hooked. I would dig for the Washington Redskins pencil in the box of NFL pencils at my elementary school.
In 1987, I was really getting into football, and the Redskins beat the Denver Broncos in the 1988 Super Bowl with the first black quarterback to start in a Super Bowl, Doug Williams. He’s also the first-ever black quarterback to win a Super Bowl. As a fan, I’ve always been very proud of that. I had the privilege of talking to Williams on the phone years after his playing career was over.
I was, and still am, unashamed of my support of the Redskins, and that was evident in 1993 when I wore my Mark Rypien jersey, and my Redskins hat and shorts to a mall in Dallas, Texas. It wasn’t too long after the Redskins won the 1992 Super Bowl, the team’s third Super Bowl victory. They won two NFL Championships before the Super Bowl was created for a total of five League titles.
They are also one of the few NFL teams with a fight song, "Hail to the Redskins."
I’ve met Native Americans who are proud of the name, and I’ve met Native Americans that thought the name was disrespectful. Joe McCombs, the father of one of my best friends, Cody McCombs, is Native American, and he sat me down and explained why the term was so offensive. Joe told me that “Redskins” were the bloody scalps of Native Americans used as currency, dating back to the 1700s. Joe was an amazing man that had a great sense of humor, and we always joked around, but this was serious to him.
Out of respect for Joe, I stopped wearing my gear to his house. He never asked me to stop, but I did it because of the respect I had for him.
I miss Joe.
The thing is, if the Redskins change their name – they were the Boston Braves before they were the Washington Redskins – I’m not going to throw a fit or boycott the team. I’m not going to aggressively wear my Redskins gear out in public as a protest. There are enough ridiculous protests going on right now. To be honest, I don’t watch the Redskins games as much these days because they just aren’t very good and haven’t been for a while. I’ll turn the games on when they are aired, but I get disinterested pretty quick.
The owner of the Redskins, Dan Snyder, said he would never change the name, but that promise might be in jeopardy with the cancel culture in today’s society. If that happens, all of the mascots with Native American names could be next. I'm not saying it's good or bad. I'm just saying it's inevitable.
I'll always be a Redskins fan. I have been for the majority of my life, but if they change the name, life will go on.
Honestly, we’ve got bigger things to worry about.