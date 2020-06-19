It wasn’t long ago that Charles Page High School football players were given the green light to start conditioning again in preparation for the 2020 season. But out of an abundance of caution, the Sandites called off any team gathering on Friday.
“It has been brought to our attention that a person who has been attending Sandite Summer Pride has come into contact with an individual who has tested positive for Covid 19,” a tweet from Sand Springs’ athletic account on Twitter said on Thursday. “For the safety of our athletes and coaches we will be canceling Summer Pride for Friday June 19th. This will allow time for the facility to be sanitized while we await this person’s test results. Our intent is to be back in session on Monday morning June 22nd.”
There has been a recent surge in positive COVID 19 tests in the Tulsa area, but head football coach Bobby Klinck said Friday’s move was an attempt to be extremely careful.
“An adult that has been at summer pride has had first or second degree contact with someone who has tested positive,” Klinck said. “They have not shown any signs or symptoms. They have been tested and are awaiting results. As a precautionary measure we are taking these steps. The safety of our student athletes is always and will continue to be our number one concern.”