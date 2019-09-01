Law enforcement are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Sand Springs Sunday evening.
Police Chief Mike Carter said officers were involved in a pursuit with a vehicle that ended with shots fired around 8:30 p.m. September 1 in the 5600 block of S. 145th W. Avenue.
Carter said one person died at the scene and it's believed the officer was pinned to a vehicle at one point, so the officer was taken to a local hospital.
He couldn't provide details about the officer's condition.
Sand Springs Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner couldn’t provide details about the suspect or officer’s name or age and said they won’t release the names of the suspect or officer at least until next of kin is notified.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the incident.