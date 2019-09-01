Law enforcement are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Sand Springs Sunday evening.
Sand Springs Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner said the officer shot a suspect in the 5600 block of S. 145th W. Avenue around 8:30 p.m. September 1 after the suspect ran from the officer.
Enzbrenner couldn’t provide details about the suspect or officer’s name or age and said they won’t release the names of the suspect or officer at least until next of kin is notified.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the incident.