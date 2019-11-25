2019-11-20 ssl-danceseniors

CPHS Dance Seniors: Avrey Wallace, Jailee Williams, Kallie Rice, Kanis Rice, Kelsie Johnson, Kendal Pearson, Tatum Denton, and Victoria Mutiri. JOEY JOHNSON PHOTOGRAPHY

The CPHS Dance seniors helped the dance team to a regional championship in hip hop for the second year in a row. They were also named Most Entertaining. The seniors are: Avrey Wallace, Jailee Williams, Kallie Rice, Kanis Rice, Kelsie Johnson, Kendal Pearson, Tatum Denton, and Victoria Mutiri

