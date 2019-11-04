2019-11-06 ssl-potw-group

SOFTBALL

Madison Lee, Aliyah Taff, Sabrina Usher, Felicity Horn, and Avery Tanner were all selected to the all-district softball team. The fast-pitch Sandites ended the season with a 23-13 record and a trip to state tournament. KIRK MCCRACKEN/Leader

