SOFTBALL
Madison Lee, Aliyah Taff, Sabrina Usher, Felicity Horn, and Avery Tanner were all selected to the all-district softball team. The fast-pitch Sandites ended the season with a 23-13 record and a trip to state tournament. KIRK MCCRACKEN/Leader
Kirk McCracken 918-581-8315
Managing Editor
