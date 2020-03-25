BOYS SOCCER
Jack Bratcher
Bratcher, a forward, scored a hat trick in a 6-1 win over Muskogee Thursday, March 12.
GIRLS SOCCER
Teagan Smith
Smith, and the Sandite girls, beat Sapulpa in a shootout Tuesday, March 10.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BOYS SOCCER
Jack Bratcher
Bratcher, a forward, scored a hat trick in a 6-1 win over Muskogee Thursday, March 12.
GIRLS SOCCER
Teagan Smith
Smith, and the Sandite girls, beat Sapulpa in a shootout Tuesday, March 10.
Kirk McCracken 918-581-8315
Managing Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Signing 50 New Customers Insured, Free Estimates, Neighborhood Discounts Available. Coweta, BA, Tulsa & Bixby. 918-406-2145
Bucket Truck, Climber, Chipper & Hauling. Fully Insured. Call Mike, 918-513-2619.
Same Day Service & Repair No Job too Small Home or Business Licensed, Bonded, Insured Lic#12899