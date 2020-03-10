BOYS BASKETBALL
The Sandite Basketball team
The Sand Springs boys basketball team beat Owasso, 64-50, in the area consolation tournament, sending the team to the Class 6A state tournament.
Kirk McCracken 918-581-8315
Managing Editor
