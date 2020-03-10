2020-03-08 sp-hslewis4

Members of the Sand Springs team pose with their Class 6A area consolation championship trophy after their 64-50 win over Owasso on Saturday in Catoosa. SHAWN HEIN/Owasso Reporter

The Sand Springs boys basketball team beat Owasso, 64-50, in the area consolation tournament, sending the team to the Class 6A state tournament.

